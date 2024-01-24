Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Ossiam acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $124,885.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,282.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $124,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,282.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,061,877 shares of company stock valued at $126,448,816 in the last ninety days. 28.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GTLB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.85. 491,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,697. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.88. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $71.91.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

