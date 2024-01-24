Capula Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,540 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOVA. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. 2,140,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,710,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.