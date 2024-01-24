Capula Management Ltd Trims Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Capula Management Ltd cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 334,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caden Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,983,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.30.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $368.20. 108,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,218. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.54 and a 200-day moving average of $339.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $391.21.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

