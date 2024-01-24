Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nucor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE NUE traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.09. 501,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.20.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

