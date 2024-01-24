Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $238.70

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $238.70 and last traded at $238.64, with a volume of 64438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.61. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

