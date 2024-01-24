Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Director Purchases C$10,050.00 in Stock

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Free Report) Director Alison Sagateh Williams bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,050.00.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.59 million and a P/E ratio of -26.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$3.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.23.

Get Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) alerts:

About Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.