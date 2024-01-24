Syon Capital LLC Takes $804,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.61. 601,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,885. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.