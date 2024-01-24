Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.43. 5,515,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,611,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

