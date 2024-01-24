Stride (NYSE:LRN) PT Raised to $75.00 at Barrington Research

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

NYSE LRN traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.27. 1,127,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,886. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stride will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $569,686.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,405.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,905 in the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 348.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Stride by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

