Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.30% from the company’s previous close.

PR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

PR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,368,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,266,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $758.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.55 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,916,483 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. Barclays PLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,188,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after buying an additional 937,258 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 501,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,275 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

