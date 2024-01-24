Stifel Nicolaus Raises Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target to $21.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock remained flat at $19.59 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,496,821. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,591,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,546,000 after purchasing an additional 850,003 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,496,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,181,000 after acquiring an additional 571,333 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 855,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 339,113 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,074,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

