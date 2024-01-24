Alpha Finance Lab Market Cap Hits $93.49 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $93.49 million and $772,877.90 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002699 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000550 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00021283 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005930 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

