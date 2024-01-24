Monero (XMR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $72.84 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Monero has a market cap of $2.80 billion and $72.84 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $152.53 or 0.00381080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,026.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00163545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.69 or 0.00588833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00178931 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,388,638 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

