Verge (XVG) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $51.37 million and $2.13 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,026.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00163545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.69 or 0.00588833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00381080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00178931 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.