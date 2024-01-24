ICON Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $208.94 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC on major exchanges.
ICON Profile
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 977,546,642 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 977,509,985.5242732 with 977,509,443.7366596 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.20813754 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $5,655,950.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “ICXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
