ICON Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $208.94 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 977,546,642 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

