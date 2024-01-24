EOS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $758.55 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $758.55 million and approximately $104.20 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001399 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001484 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003240 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002061 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002182 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,115,204,629 coins and its circulating supply is 1,115,204,313 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EOS
