Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40, RTT News reports. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $4.55-4.65 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $20.35-20.68 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $441.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $421.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.87. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDY. UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

