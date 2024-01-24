Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Head to Head Comparison

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) and Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Lazard pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 105.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lazard pays out -169.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Asset Management has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Lazard is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and Lazard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 1 2 6 1 2.70 Lazard 1 2 3 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus target price of $40.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.37%. Lazard has a consensus target price of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.84%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Lazard.

61.9% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Lazard shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lazard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Lazard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management 51.79% 91.07% 63.58% Lazard -3.87% 15.28% 1.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Lazard’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 4.35 $1.92 billion $1.21 32.75 Lazard $2.86 billion 1.58 $357.52 million ($1.18) -33.92

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Lazard. Lazard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Lazard on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients across various industry areas, including consumers, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, power and energy/infrastructure, and real estate, as well as technology, telecommunication, and media and entertainment. The Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions, and investment and wealth management services in equity and fixed income strategies; asset allocation strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is based in New York, New York.

