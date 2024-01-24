Comparing Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech -5.62% -59.58% -16.01% Upexi -16.21% -42.51% -19.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mannatech and Upexi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $137.21 million 0.12 -$4.49 million ($4.04) -2.27 Upexi $80.68 million 0.31 -$16.93 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than Upexi.

24.3% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of Mannatech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Upexi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mannatech and Upexi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00

Upexi has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 340.53%. Given Upexi’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upexi is more favorable than Mannatech.

Risk & Volatility

Mannatech has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mannatech beats Upexi on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

