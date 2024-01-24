Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $221,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in General Electric by 106,570.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after buying an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth $418,951,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
General Electric Stock Performance
Shares of GE stock opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $132.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.31.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.
General Electric Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
