Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $475.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $488.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.69.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.29. The company had a trading volume of 629,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,566. The firm has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $450.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

