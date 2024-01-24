AT&T (NYSE:T) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,966,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,739,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. AT&T has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $119.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6,000.0% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 137.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

