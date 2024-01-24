Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.98

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.98 and last traded at $123.56, with a volume of 4640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.49.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $466.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,584 shares of company stock worth $3,544,856 in the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.