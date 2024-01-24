BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.66

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.66 and last traded at $81.39, with a volume of 13203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

