Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.23

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.23 and last traded at $58.59, with a volume of 131105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DT

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.16, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,905,993 shares of company stock valued at $460,442,554 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,038,000 after purchasing an additional 122,841 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Dynatrace by 2.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 7.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Dynatrace by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.