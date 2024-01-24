Capula Management Ltd Takes $730,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after buying an additional 536,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,044,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,461,000 after buying an additional 214,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,186,000 after purchasing an additional 143,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 425,269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,279,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,050,000 after buying an additional 4,278,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,391. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.91%.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.