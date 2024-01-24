Capula Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 57,340 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 57,340 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,741 shares of the airline’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,874 shares of the airline’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 179,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. 12,310,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,068,648. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

