Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $842,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $1,080,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MODG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MODG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 584,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,536. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.83. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,302.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 812,959 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,302.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,775 shares of company stock worth $228,773. 11.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

