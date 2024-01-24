Capula Management Ltd Invests $794,000 in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 47,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARS. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cars.com by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Cars.com by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cars.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after buying an additional 45,753 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,534,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CARS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.98. 29,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,645. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 17.76%. Analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,551 shares in the company, valued at $11,144,469. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $417,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,193,087.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,551 shares in the company, valued at $11,144,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,217 shares of company stock worth $1,504,667. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARS

About Cars.com

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.