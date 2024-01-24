Capula Management Ltd Buys New Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,237.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $193,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,237.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $30,687.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,415.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,147 shares of company stock valued at $940,734 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. 213,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,023. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

