Capula Management Ltd Buys New Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. Capula Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Xencor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after buying an additional 50,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after buying an additional 744,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,561,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,467,000 after buying an additional 153,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,280,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after buying an additional 124,117 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after buying an additional 29,585 shares during the period.

XNCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

XNCR traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. 131,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

