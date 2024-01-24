Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. 181,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,267. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $579,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,418,810. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BFH shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

