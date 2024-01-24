Capula Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 219.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after purchasing an additional 481,461 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at about $26,909,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 231.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,569,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at about $16,311,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,485,000 after purchasing an additional 246,699 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on MHO shares. Wedbush cut shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of MHO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.00. 46,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,188. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.19. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.45 and its 200-day moving average is $101.18.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 22.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

