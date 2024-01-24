Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.13

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 1360167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

Get Infosys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on INFY

Infosys Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 93.7% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995,119 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infosys

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.