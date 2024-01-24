Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.69

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 180984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Macerich Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 10,681.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Macerich during the third quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 176.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

