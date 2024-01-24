Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.09

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 6778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 6.18%.

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $255,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 14,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $255,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $671,734.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 43.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merchants Bancorp



Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

