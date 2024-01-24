SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.94

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.94 and last traded at $64.94, with a volume of 66547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.36.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In related news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,405,000 after buying an additional 311,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after buying an additional 5,673,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,703,000 after buying an additional 88,851 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

