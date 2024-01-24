First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.88

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $59.88, with a volume of 52608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.84.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.61.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.
About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
