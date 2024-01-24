First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.88

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $59.88, with a volume of 52608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.84.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.61.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.