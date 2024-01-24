Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.68

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 299274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,383,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 529,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,729,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

