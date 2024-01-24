Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP grew its position in Baker Hughes by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,866,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,233. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

