Capula Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 8.0% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 11.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Rithm Capital stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. 1,272,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RITM shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RITM

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.