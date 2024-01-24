Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 60 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Home Depot by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $350.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,045. The company has a market capitalization of $348.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $362.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

