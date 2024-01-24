Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KNSA shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KNSA stock remained flat at $18.68 during midday trading on Wednesday. 95,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,911. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $312,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $1,242,569 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

