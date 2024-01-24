IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Stock Price Up 5.4%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.91 and last traded at C$4.89. 200,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 294,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.64.
Separately, Eight Capital upped their target price on IsoEnergy from C$7.10 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.
IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that IsoEnergy Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.
