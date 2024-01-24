Syon Capital LLC Invests $635,000 in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,309 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.56. 133,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.3619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

See Also

