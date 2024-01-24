Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 291.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 24.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 1,291.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $147,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,584,776 shares of company stock valued at $147,170,899. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vivid Seats stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. 242,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,659. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Vivid Seats Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $188.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.20 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

