Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International
In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
Shares of PM stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $91.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,981. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
