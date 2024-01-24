Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Shares of Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) fell 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 170,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 233,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSR
Bluestone Resources Trading Down 1.8 %
Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bluestone Resources
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 just-upgraded energy stocks to put on your radar
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.