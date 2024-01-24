Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Shares of Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) fell 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 170,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 233,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

