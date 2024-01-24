Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Trading 12.7% Higher

Shares of Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) traded up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15. 264,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 284,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Forsys Metals Trading Up 6.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$212.74 million, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.62.

Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Forsys Metals

Forsys Metals Corp. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for uranium properties. Its flagship project is the Norasa Uranium Project, which includes the Valencia project and the Namibplaas projects located in the Republic of Namibia.

