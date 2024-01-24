Syon Capital LLC Invests $657,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 428,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,704,000 after buying an additional 80,811 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 89,700 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

CNQ stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.08. 546,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,889. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.42.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.7203 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

